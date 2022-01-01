Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Wah Gwan

6228 Troost Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Goat$12.95
Coconut Curry Shrimp$13.95
Curry Chicken$6.95
More about Wah Gwan
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Tofu$12.95
asparagus, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, onions, coconut milk, thai basil
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Curry Cauliflower- VG$11.00
Fried cauliflower, peppers, and sweet potatoes. Served with mango chutney and chipotle ranch.
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1800 Genessee, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Curry Club$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Curry$13.95
With Squash, Zucchini, Mushrooms and Basmati Rice (Contains Soybeans
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
Item pic

NOODLES

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop

2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#2 Lunch Yellow Curry Tofu$11.00
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
More about Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

6269 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Curry Club$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Thaiger image

 

Thaiger

1599 Iron St, North Kansas Cit

No reviews yet
Chicken curry$12.00
More about Thaiger

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Taquitos

Mac And Cheese

Hot Chocolate

Tamales

Po Boy

Croissants

Teriyaki Bowls

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston