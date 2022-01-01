Curry in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve curry
Wah Gwan
6228 Troost Ave, Kansas City
|Curry Goat
|$12.95
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$13.95
|Curry Chicken
|$6.95
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Green Curry Tofu
|$12.95
asparagus, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, onions, coconut milk, thai basil
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Crispy Curry Cauliflower- VG
|$11.00
Fried cauliflower, peppers, and sweet potatoes. Served with mango chutney and chipotle ranch.
SANDWICHES
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1800 Genessee, Kansas City
|Cali Curry Club
|$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Vegetable Curry
|$13.95
With Squash, Zucchini, Mushrooms and Basmati Rice (Contains Soybeans
NOODLES
Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop
2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY
|#2 Lunch Yellow Curry Tofu
|$11.00
|CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
|$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
