Curry chicken in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Wah Gwan

6228 Troost Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$6.95
Curry Chicken$14.95
Sauted chicken in curry seasoning
Curry Chicken Pattie$2.95
More about Wah Gwan
Item pic

NOODLES

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop

2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
More about Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop
Thaiger image

 

Thaiger

1599 Iron St, North Kansas Cit

No reviews yet
Chicken curry$12.00
More about Thaiger

