Egg benedict in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve egg benedict

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Florentine Eggs Benedict$11.99
An English muffin topped with avocado, spinach,
tomatoes, two poached eggs* and hollandaise
sauce. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes,
hash browns or fruit
Traditional Eggs Benedict$11.99
An English muffin topped with smoked black oak
ham, corned beef or turkey, two poached eggs*
and hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Half Eggs Benedict$7.99
Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Eggs Benedict*$14.95
House English Muffin, Baby Kale, Poached Eggs, Ozark Smoked Country Ham, Tarragon Hollandaise (Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)
Homesteader - 100 E 7th St

100 E 7th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit Egg Benedict$16.00
Biscuit topped with pork belly, 2 soft poached eggs, and bison sausage gravy served with choice of side.
