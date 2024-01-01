Egg benedict in Kansas City
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Florentine Eggs Benedict
|$11.99
An English muffin topped with avocado, spinach,
tomatoes, two poached eggs* and hollandaise
sauce. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes,
hash browns or fruit
|Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$11.99
An English muffin topped with smoked black oak
ham, corned beef or turkey, two poached eggs*
and hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
|Half Eggs Benedict
|$7.99
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|*Eggs Benedict*
|$14.95
House English Muffin, Baby Kale, Poached Eggs, Ozark Smoked Country Ham, Tarragon Hollandaise (Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)