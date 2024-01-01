Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve egg burritos

The Whole Person

3710 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
T. Grandin Grilled Burrito with Turkey, Egg, Spinach, Potato, & Gouda$6.00
More about The Whole Person
Item pic

 

TACO NACO KC (Westport)

4141 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo & Egg Bkft Burrito$7.10
handcrafted chorizo, egg, cheese, flour tortilla
Egg & Cheese Bkft Burrito$6.90
Potato Pipian & Egg Bkft Burrito$7.00
potato marinated in pipian mole, egg, cheese, flour tortilla
More about TACO NACO KC (Westport)

Map

