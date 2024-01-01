Egg burritos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about The Whole Person
The Whole Person
3710 Main Street, Kansas City
|T. Grandin Grilled Burrito with Turkey, Egg, Spinach, Potato, & Gouda
|$6.00
More about TACO NACO KC (Westport)
TACO NACO KC (Westport)
4141 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|Chorizo & Egg Bkft Burrito
|$7.10
handcrafted chorizo, egg, cheese, flour tortilla
|Egg & Cheese Bkft Burrito
|$6.90
|Potato Pipian & Egg Bkft Burrito
|$7.00
potato marinated in pipian mole, egg, cheese, flour tortilla