Egg salad sandwiches in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Los Hornos

10004 n ambassador drive, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato, eggs and mayonnaise salad$7.49
More about Los Hornos
Item pic

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pickle and Egg Potato Salad$2.50
More about Scott's Kitchen

