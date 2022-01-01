Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
BELT Egg Sandwich$10.99
Bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato on sourdough
bread with a side of herbed mayo. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Sicilian Egg Sandwich$10.99
Hard salami, prosciutto, fried egg, mozzarella, basil,
lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a
side of herbed mayo. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Primo Egg Sandwich$10.99
Your choice of meat with one scrambled egg,
cheddar and your choice of bread. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Main pic

 

Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell

1100 Main, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scrambled Egg Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast | scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese.
(gluten-free on request & vegetarian on request)
More about Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Egg Sandwich$9.40
Fried egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread, on sourdough bread.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$0.00
Sausage, cheese, egg.
Cheese and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$0.00
Cheese & egg.
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$0.00
Bacon, cheese, egg.
More about Parkville Coffee

