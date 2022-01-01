Egg sandwiches in Kansas City
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|BELT Egg Sandwich
|$10.99
Bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato on sourdough
bread with a side of herbed mayo. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
|Sicilian Egg Sandwich
|$10.99
Hard salami, prosciutto, fried egg, mozzarella, basil,
lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a
side of herbed mayo. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
|Primo Egg Sandwich
|$10.99
Your choice of meat with one scrambled egg,
cheddar and your choice of bread. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
1100 Main, Kansas City
|Scrambled Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
Breakfast | scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese.
(gluten-free on request & vegetarian on request)
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$9.40
Fried egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, avocado, and jalapeño spread, on sourdough bread.