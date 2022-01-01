Enchiladas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve enchiladas
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.00
|Enchiladas De Madre
|$12.00