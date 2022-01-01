Fajitas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve fajitas
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Side of Fajita Chicken
|$2.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.00
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
|Triple Combo Fajitas
|$18.00
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.00
|Triple Combo Fajitas
|$18.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Fajita Burrito
|$10.79
14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, grilled vegies, rice and beans
|12. Fajitas chicken or steak
|$14.39
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken or steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
|13. Fajitas chicken and steak
|$13.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken and steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajita
|$17.00
|Combo Fajitas
|$19.00
|Portabella & Veg Fajita
|$15.00
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|Fajita Quesadilla - Appetizer
|$8.00
|Combo Fajitas
|$15.50
|D -Fajita Quesadilla 10"
|$12.00
your choice of carne asada or grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with monterey cheese, sauteed onions, and red and green peppers with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Grinders
417 E 18th St, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$12.25
Marinated chicken, crisp greens, monterey cheddar, black beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, topped w/ tortilla strips & served w/ chipotle ranch dressing.
DoubleTap KC
310 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Southern Cal. Fajita Burger
|$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Guacamole Crema, Roasted Garlic Habanero Aioli, Sautéed Fajita peppers and onions, Lettuce, tomato, and taco seasoning.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
|Southern Cal. Fajita Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Guacamole Crema, Roasted Garlic Habanero Aioli, Sautéed Fajita peppers and onions, Lettuce, tomato, and taco seasoning.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.