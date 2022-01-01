Fish and chips in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve fish and chips
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Lemon Tartar Sauce for Dipping
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
4 pieces of beer battered white fish served with french fries and tartar sauce
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Three Atlantic cod fish filets hand-dipped in beer batter w/ fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Baja tarter sauce & lemon.
O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.00
Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw