Fish tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about South of Summit
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about Michael Forbes Grille
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|TT Fish Tacos (2)
|$7.99
|One Fish Taco
|$2.99
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$12.99
More about Tiki Taco
Tiki Taco
1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City
|FISH TACO
|$3.75
HAND BATTERED COD, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SAUCE, CORN TORTILLA
More about Brookside Barrio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
More about Scott's Kitchen
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|3 Fish Taco
|$10.25
Smoky White Fish Tacos, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
|1 Fish Taco
|$3.75
Smoky White Fish Taco, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|#9 - Fish or Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Two Tacos, Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rice, and Beans
|Fish Taco Plate
|$12.00
Two Tacos, Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rice, and Beans
|Fish Taco
|$4.00
Double Corn Tortilla, Fried Pollock Fish, and Cabbage Mix
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
|Fish Taco
|$3.90
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
|6. Two fish tacos
|$10.49
Two perfectly fried beer battered cod tacos served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch.
Served with rice and beans.
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.00
3 pieces of blackened fish on your choice of tortillas served with cilantro-lime rice
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.49
More about Zocalo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
|Single Fish Taco
|$5.00