Fish tacos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve fish tacos

South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about South of Summit
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TT Fish Tacos (2)$7.99
One Fish Taco$2.99
Fish Tacos (2)$12.99
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Item pic

 

Tiki Taco

1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACO$3.75
HAND BATTERED COD, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SAUCE, CORN TORTILLA
More about Tiki Taco
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Scott's Kitchen image

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Fish Taco$10.25
Smoky White Fish Tacos, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
1 Fish Taco$3.75
Smoky White Fish Taco, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
More about Scott's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#9 - Fish or Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two Tacos, Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rice, and Beans
Fish Taco Plate$12.00
Two Tacos, Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rice, and Beans
Fish Taco$4.00
Double Corn Tortilla, Fried Pollock Fish, and Cabbage Mix
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.75
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
Fish Taco$3.90
Perfectly fried beer battered cod taco served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch
6. Two fish tacos$10.49
Two perfectly fried beer battered cod tacos served in a flour tortilla filled with cabbage, red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch.
Served with rice and beans.
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.00
3 pieces of blackened fish on your choice of tortillas served with cilantro-lime rice
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$17.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
Single Fish Taco$5.00
More about Zocalo
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$9.75
Two soft flour tortillas filled w/ beer battered & fried or Dirty grilled cod fish, Baja tarter sauce, shredded cabbage & pico de gallo. Served w/ fire roasted salsa & lime.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

