Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$10.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
More about Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza
Item pic

 

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen - 1600 Campbell Street

1600 Campbell Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$11.89
Four deep fried rolled chicken taquitos served with sides and toppings of your choice.
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen - 1600 Campbell Street
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$10.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
More about Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas Nortenas$17.00
Teocali's very own creation. Two rolled, deep fried chicken flour tortillas with homemade chipotle sauce and monterey cheese, served with a side of guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Flauta de Pollo -Side$3.00
D -Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three rolled deep fried corn tortilla with shredded chicken. Layered with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese and sour cream.
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Turkey Clubs

Cobb Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Tiramisu

Crab Rangoon

Curly Fries

Patty Melts

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston