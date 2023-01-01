Flautas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve flautas
Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Chicken Flautas
|$10.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Digital Kitchen - 1600 Campbell Street
1600 Campbell Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Flautas
|$11.89
Four deep fried rolled chicken taquitos served with sides and toppings of your choice.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY
|Chicken Flautas
|$10.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|Flautas Nortenas
|$17.00
Teocali's very own creation. Two rolled, deep fried chicken flour tortillas with homemade chipotle sauce and monterey cheese, served with a side of guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|Flauta de Pollo -Side
|$3.00
|D -Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three rolled deep fried corn tortilla with shredded chicken. Layered with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese and sour cream.