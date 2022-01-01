French fries in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve french fries
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Side of French Fries
|$3.00
|EXP Side of French Fries
|$3.00
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Side of French Fries
|$3.00
|EXP Side of French Fries
|$3.00
More about OurHouseKC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|French Fries
|$3.00
with house blend seasoning (GF, V)
More about O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|Hand-Cut French Fries
|$2.50
More about Wingstand by Jefferson's
Wingstand by Jefferson's
7715 State Line Road, Kansas City
|french fries
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!