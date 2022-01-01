Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ice cream in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Fried Ice Cream
Kansas City restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Tiki Taco
1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
FRIED ICE CREAM
$4.99
FRIED TORTILLA, VANILLA ICE CREAM, CINNAMON, CHOCOLATE SYRUP
More about Tiki Taco
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
Avg 4.4
(2118 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$5.50
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City
Hot Chocolate
Grilled Chicken
Pretzels
Tacos
Pancakes
Cake
Fajitas
Chopped Salad
Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore
Greater Downtown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Waldo
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brookside
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Volker
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Westport
No reviews yet
Central Business District
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Crossroads
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Kansas City to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(504 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(331 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(544 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston