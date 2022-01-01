Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Tiki Taco

1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED ICE CREAM$4.99
FRIED TORTILLA, VANILLA ICE CREAM, CINNAMON, CHOCOLATE SYRUP
More about Tiki Taco
SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$5.50
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

