Fried pickles in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve fried pickles

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Chips$9.25
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Taps on Main
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.00
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
60a525b9-f03b-4089-9ca7-6561853ed7f8 image

 

Torn Label Brewing Co

1708 Campbell, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
A delectable medley of pickled veggies, tempura battered and served with a beet mustard.
More about Torn Label Brewing Co
famous fried pickles image

 

Wingstand by Jefferson's

7715 State Line Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
famous fried pickles$0.99
Our famous thick cut, hand-breaded Schwartz pickles fried to golden perfection. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Wingstand by Jefferson's

