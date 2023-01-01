Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve fried rice

Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Beef Fried Rice$10.00
Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg
Fried Rice$12.00
Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg
Lunch Vegetable Fried Rice$8.00
Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Item pic

 

Ting's River Market - - Located in River Market Downtown - 405 Main Street, KC, MO 64105 - 8164377578

405 Main St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Fried Rice$3.50
More about Ting's River Market - - Located in River Market Downtown - 405 Main Street, KC, MO 64105 - 8164377578
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Ramen

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Fried Rice$14.95
pork belly, shrimp, edamame, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, thai basil, lime
Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
scrambled eggs, edamame, bean sprouts
More about Boru Ramen
Item pic

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BASIL FRIED RICE$20.74
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
GF PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE$18.00
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
GF BASIL FRIED RICE$15.40
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
Large Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

Sura Eats

1707 Locust St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice$13.00
served with your choice of beef, spicy pork, or tofu with a sunny side up egg
More about Sura Eats
Item pic

 

Tings Filipino Bistro

1707 Locust St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fried Rice$4.00
More about Tings Filipino Bistro

