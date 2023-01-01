Fried rice in Kansas City
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Lunch Beef Fried Rice
|$10.00
Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg
|Lunch Vegetable Fried Rice
|$8.00
Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg
Ting's River Market - - Located in River Market Downtown - 405 Main Street, KC, MO 64105 - 8164377578
405 Main St, Kansas City
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$3.50
Boru Ramen
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Loaded Fried Rice
|$14.95
pork belly, shrimp, edamame, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, thai basil, lime
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.95
scrambled eggs, edamame, bean sprouts
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$20.74
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
|GF PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
|GF BASIL FRIED RICE
|$15.40
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
Sura Eats
1707 Locust St, Kansas City
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$13.00
served with your choice of beef, spicy pork, or tofu with a sunny side up egg