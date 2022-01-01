Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve garden salad

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$4.99
tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, red onions, chopped egg, carrots, and croutons.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garden Salad$3.50
Large Garden Salad$6.00
Salad dressings: ranch, Italian, blue cheese, Caesar, honey mustard, and French.
Side Garden Salad$3.50
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Garden Salad$11.00
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.00
More about The Combine KC

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Tiramisu

Croissants

Carne Asada Tacos

Strawberry Milkshakes

Shepherds Pies

Omelettes

Crispy Chicken

Teriyaki Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston