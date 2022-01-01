Garden salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve garden salad
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.99
tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, red onions, chopped egg, carrots, and croutons.
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.50
|Large Garden Salad
|$6.00
Salad dressings: ranch, Italian, blue cheese, Caesar, honey mustard, and French.
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.50
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Large Garden Salad
|$11.00