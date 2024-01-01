Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve garlic bread

Main pic

 

Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza

4620 Wornall Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PR - Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Cheese Garlic Bread$6.00
(Veg)
More about The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$7.99
Served with our house red sauce for dipping.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Downtown

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC CHZ BREAD$5.50
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter, garlic and cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
More about Garozzo's Downtown

