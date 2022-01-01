Greek salad in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Greek Salad NO Chicken$10.99
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Side Greek Salad$4.99
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Veggie Salad$9.95
Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing-add chicken in you like!
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Full Greek Salad$12.00
(Veg, GF) Fresh greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and kalamata olives with tarragon shallot vinaigrette.
Mini Greek Salad$8.00
(Veg, GF) Fresh greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and kalamata olives with tarragon shallot vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Item pic

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Veggie Salad$9.95
Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing-add chicken in you like!
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.99
Lettuce Blend, pepperoncini's, diced cucumbers, Julienne red onion, roasted red peppers, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and croutons tossed in our house vinaigrette.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full - Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, served with lemon dill vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
Half - Greek Salad$6.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, served with lemon dill vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
More about OurHouseKC
Item pic

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, House-Made Cucumber Dressing
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
"The Greek" Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives with our house-made Greek vinaigrette dressing. *Ask to add feta cheese at no additional charge.
More about Parkville Coffee
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR image

PIZZA

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Small GREEK Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette
1/2 Tray GREEK salad for 7 to 8$20.00
Full Tray GREEK salad for 16 to 20$38.00
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

