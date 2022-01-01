Greek salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Michael Forbes Grille
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|LG Greek Salad NO Chicken
|$10.99
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.99
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Greek Veggie Salad
|$9.95
Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing-add chicken in you like!
More about The Mixx
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Full Greek Salad
|$12.00
(Veg, GF) Fresh greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and kalamata olives with tarragon shallot vinaigrette.
|Mini Greek Salad
|$8.00
(Veg, GF) Fresh greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and kalamata olives with tarragon shallot vinaigrette.
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Greek Veggie Salad
|$9.95
Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing-add chicken in you like!
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce Blend, pepperoncini's, diced cucumbers, Julienne red onion, roasted red peppers, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and croutons tossed in our house vinaigrette.
More about OurHouseKC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Full - Greek Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, served with lemon dill vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
|Half - Greek Salad
|$6.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, served with lemon dill vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, House-Made Cucumber Dressing
More about Parkville Coffee
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Parkville Coffee
103 Main St, Parkville
|"The Greek" Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives with our house-made Greek vinaigrette dressing. *Ask to add feta cheese at no additional charge.