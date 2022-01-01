Grilled chicken sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
smoked bacon, fontina cheese, garlic aioli, house-made fococcia bread.