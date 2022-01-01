Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Street Car Grille & Tavern image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
smoked bacon, fontina cheese, garlic aioli, house-made fococcia bread.
More about Third Street Social KC
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato & lettuce on onion roll. Side of honey mustard
More about Dominic's Casual Italian

