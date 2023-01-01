Grilled steaks in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Summit Grill - Gladstone
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$35.95
Pesto Smashed Potatoes & Spring Vegetable, Calabrian Chili Butter
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Steak Grilled Romaine Salad
|$15.99
grilled teres major steak, roasted corn, peppers, onions, cherry tomato, and our house croutons served over a grilled wedge of fresh romaine and topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles and our garlic blue cheese dressing.
Summit Grill - Waldo
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
