Grilled steaks in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve grilled steaks

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Gladstone

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Hanger Steak$35.95
Pesto Smashed Potatoes & Spring Vegetable, Calabrian Chili Butter
More about Summit Grill - Gladstone
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Grilled Romaine Salad$15.99
grilled teres major steak, roasted corn, peppers, onions, cherry tomato, and our house croutons served over a grilled wedge of fresh romaine and topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles and our garlic blue cheese dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Waldo

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Hanger Steak$35.95
Pesto Smashed Potatoes & Spring Vegetable, Calabrian Chili Butter
More about Summit Grill - Waldo
Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Flank Steak$17.95
Tender Sliced Flank Steak Served with Blue Corn Sponge Cake, Smoked Chile Beet Puree and Garlic Whipped Goat Cheese (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Eggs)
More about Rozzelle Court

