Ground beef tacos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Ground Beef Tacos$11.00
Crispy Ground Beef Tacos$11.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Taco-Ground Beef$2.00
Hard Shell Taco-Ground Beef$2.00
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Taco-Ground Beef$2.00
Hard Shell Taco-Ground Beef$2.00
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Ground Beef Tacos$11.00
Crispy Ground Beef Tacos$11.00
More about Barrio at Redbridge

