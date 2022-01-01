Ground beef tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve ground beef tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Soft Ground Beef Tacos
|$11.00
|Crispy Ground Beef Tacos
|$11.00
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Soft Shell Taco-Ground Beef
|$2.00
|Hard Shell Taco-Ground Beef
|$2.00
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Soft Shell Taco-Ground Beef
|$2.00
|Hard Shell Taco-Ground Beef
|$2.00