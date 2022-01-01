Italian salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve italian salad
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Italian Greens Salad - Side
|$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pecorino. Served with wine vinaigrette on the side.
|Italian Wedge Salad-Side
|$6.00
Iceberg, tomatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta, red wine gorgonzola vinaigrette
|Italian Salad- Small
|$16.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Serves approximately 4
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Italian Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce Blend, salami, ham, pepperoni, pizza cheese, black olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini's, crouton's and Italian dressing