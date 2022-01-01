Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve italian salad

Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Greens Salad - Side$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pecorino. Served with wine vinaigrette on the side.
Italian Wedge Salad-Side$6.00
Iceberg, tomatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta, red wine gorgonzola vinaigrette
Italian Salad- Small$16.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and pecorino. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Serves approximately 4
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Salad$11.99
Lettuce Blend, salami, ham, pepperoni, pizza cheese, black olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini's, crouton's and Italian dressing
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
ITALIAN CHEF SALAD$11.00
Romaine mix, capicola, pepperoni, salami, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, black olives, red onions, parmesan & mozzarella
More about Dominic's Casual Italian

