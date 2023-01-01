Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve kale salad

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Full Pumpkin & Kale Salad$14.00
More about The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
Tribe Street Kitchen image

 

Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Kale Salad$10.00
diced tomatoes, chopped kale, toasted almonds, garlic croutons, goat cheese, house dressing
Blackened Salmon 7 Blackened Chicken 5
More about Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Berry Kale Salad$10.50
Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, and Blackberries on a bed of Marinate Kale, Quinoa, and Granola. Comes with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Multigrain Toast.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC - 1108 E 30th St

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Kale Salad$7.00
More about The Combine KC - 1108 E 30th St

