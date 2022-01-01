Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Key lime pies in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Key Lime Pies
Kansas City restaurants that serve key lime pies
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
Avg 4.7
(890 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$6.00
Slice of Key Lime pie
More about Brookside Poultry Company
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Nelson Key Lime Pie
$7.50
(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
