Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve lobsters

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Gladstone

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Stuffed Salmon$29.95
Brie Cheese, Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mashed Potatoes
Lobster Stuffed Salmon$30.95
Brie Cheese, Shrimp, Vegetables Medley, Mashed Potatoes
More about Summit Grill - Gladstone
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Lobster Roll$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Popcorn Lobster Roll$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL image

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER ROLL$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
1/2 LOBSTER$33.00
BAKED LOBSTER MAC$18.00
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
Item pic

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Lavish Lobster$17.99
Real lobster chunks, mushrooms, red onions and cheddar topped with our signature cream sauce and garnished with parsley. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Item pic

 

Kansas City Taco Company

520 Walnut St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER TACOS$18.99
Cold Water New England Lobster tossed in a blend of veganaise (vegan mayo) and spices, served in 2 crunchy "flour" tortillas topped w/ mango-ginger pico. Not Gluten Free.
More about Kansas City Taco Company
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Crab Quesadilla$17.00
More about Zocalo
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Waldo

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Stuffed Salmon$29.95
Brie Cheese, Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mashed Potatoes
More about Summit Grill - Waldo

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Croissants

Salmon

Quesadillas

Pepperoni Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Meatloaf

Brulee

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston