Lobsters in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Summit Grill - Gladstone
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill - Gladstone
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Lobster Stuffed Salmon
|$29.95
Brie Cheese, Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mashed Potatoes
|Lobster Stuffed Salmon
|$30.95
Brie Cheese, Shrimp, Vegetables Medley, Mashed Potatoes
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Baked Lobster Roll
|$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Popcorn Lobster Roll
|$18.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$31.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
|1/2 LOBSTER
|$33.00
|BAKED LOBSTER MAC
|$18.00
More about eggtc. South Plaza
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Lavish Lobster
|$17.99
Real lobster chunks, mushrooms, red onions and cheddar topped with our signature cream sauce and garnished with parsley. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
More about Kansas City Taco Company
Kansas City Taco Company
520 Walnut St, Kansas City
|LOBSTER TACOS
|$18.99
Cold Water New England Lobster tossed in a blend of veganaise (vegan mayo) and spices, served in 2 crunchy "flour" tortillas topped w/ mango-ginger pico. Not Gluten Free.
More about Zocalo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Lobster & Crab Quesadilla
|$17.00