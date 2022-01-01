Mahi mahi in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Summit Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.95
Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Cotija Cheese
*GF Upon Request
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$20.95
Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Cotija Cheese
*GF Upon Request
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Grilled Mahi Mahi
|$13.25
Served with potato choice and fresh veggies
|Mahi Tacos
|$12.25
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch