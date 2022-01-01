Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.95
Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Cotija Cheese
*GF Upon Request
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.95
Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Cotija Cheese
*GF Upon Request
More about Summit Grill
Item pic

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Mahi Mahi$13.25
Served with potato choice and fresh veggies
Mahi Tacos$12.25
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.95
Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw
Mahi Mahi Tacos$19.95
Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw
More about Summit Grill

