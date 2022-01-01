Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve meatball subs

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.99
Large meatballs loaded on a hoagie bun, covered in our signature red sauce, topped with our pizza cheese and toasted to perfection.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$11.50
Italian meatballs topped with Maggie's Sugo and melted Provel on a toasted Italian roll
More about Garozzo's
Pizza 51 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza 51

5060 Oak St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$6.51
Always toasted and served on 8" sourdough or wheat hoagie, topped with choice of melted Swiss, American, provolone, or mozzarella, and house-made marinara. Served with chips and a pickle spear. (Not available as a wrap.)
More about Pizza 51
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
MEATBALL SANDWICH$9.50
Home made meatballs, tomao sauce, mozzarella on italian hard roll
More about Dominic's Casual Italian
Item pic

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.99
GUY'S Meatball Sub$12.99
Local Scimeca's meatballs on our Farm to Market Italian Sub with our pizza sauce, 3-cheese blend, diced onions, Parmesan and oregano.
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$10.00
Always toasted and served on 8" sourdough or wheat hoagie, topped with choice of melted Swiss, American, provolone, or mozzarella, and house-made marinara. Served with chips and a pickle spear. (Not available as a wrap.)
More about The Combine KC

