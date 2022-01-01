Meatball subs in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Meatball Sub
|$11.99
Large meatballs loaded on a hoagie bun, covered in our signature red sauce, topped with our pizza cheese and toasted to perfection.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.50
Italian meatballs topped with Maggie's Sugo and melted Provel on a toasted Italian roll
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza 51
5060 Oak St, Kansas City
|Meatball Sub
|$6.51
Always toasted and served on 8" sourdough or wheat hoagie, topped with choice of melted Swiss, American, provolone, or mozzarella, and house-made marinara. Served with chips and a pickle spear. (Not available as a wrap.)
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Dominic's Casual Italian
6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$9.50
Home made meatballs, tomao sauce, mozzarella on italian hard roll
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|Meatball Sub
|$9.99
|GUY'S Meatball Sub
|$12.99
Local Scimeca's meatballs on our Farm to Market Italian Sub with our pizza sauce, 3-cheese blend, diced onions, Parmesan and oregano.
The Combine KC
1108 E 30th St, Kansas City
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Always toasted and served on 8" sourdough or wheat hoagie, topped with choice of melted Swiss, American, provolone, or mozzarella, and house-made marinara. Served with chips and a pickle spear. (Not available as a wrap.)