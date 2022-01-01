Meatloaf in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Meatloaf Melt
|$10.95
House made meatloaf, sharp cheddar, spicy ketchup and crispy onion strings on grilled wheatberry
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
1740 Holmes St., Kansas City
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Chef Ben’s Grandmother’s meatloaf wrapped in thick cut bacon with a smoked tomato & chipotle aioli, gruyere cheese on a toasted Farm and Market country loaf.
More about Third Street Social KC
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Third Street Meatloaf
|$12.95
Angus beef, andouille sausage, demi
