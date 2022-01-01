Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Melt$10.95
House made meatloaf, sharp cheddar, spicy ketchup and crispy onion strings on grilled wheatberry
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Item pic

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Melt$10.95
House made meatloaf, sharp cheddar, spicy ketchup and crispy onion strings on grilled wheatberry
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

1740 Holmes St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Grilled Cheese$17.00
Chef Ben’s Grandmother’s meatloaf wrapped in thick cut bacon with a smoked tomato & chipotle aioli, gruyere cheese on a toasted Farm and Market country loaf.
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Third Street Meatloaf$12.95
Angus beef, andouille sausage, demi
Third Street Meatloaf$19.95
Angus beef, andouille sausage, demi
More about Third Street Social KC
Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf Melt$10.95
House made meatloaf, sharp cheddar, spicy ketchup and crispy onion strings on grilled wheatberry
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Cappuccino

Bisque

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tortas

Meatball Subs

Chicken Fried Steaks

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston