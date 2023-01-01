Mediterranean salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Mediterranean Salad - Side
|$6.00
Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
|Mediterranean Salad-Dinner
|$11.00
Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad
|$10.75
Chopped Boston Bib Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onion, English Cucumbers, Fried Garbanzo Beans with a Side of Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy and Soybeans)