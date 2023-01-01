Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad - Side$6.00
Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Mediterranean Salad-Dinner$11.00
Mixed greens, olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and oregano. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$10.75
Chopped Boston Bib Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onion, English Cucumbers, Fried Garbanzo Beans with a Side of Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
More about Rozzelle Court

