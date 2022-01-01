Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve muffins

Martin City Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
MUFFIN (while supplies last)$2.85
More about Martin City Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.25
Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.25
Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Muffin$2.29
Freshly Baked Muffin, Served Warm.
More about Eggtc.
Item pic

 

Penny's Bakery

13109 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$2.05
More about Penny's Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.50
Muffins$2.30
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
More about McLain's Bakery
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.85
Chocolate Cherry
More about Parkville Coffee
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.25
Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Tikka Masala

Curry

Risotto

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Fried Steaks

Wedge Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston