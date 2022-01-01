Muffins in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve muffins
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|MUFFIN (while supplies last)
|$2.85
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Muffin
|$3.25
Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Muffin
|$3.25
Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Baked Muffin
|$2.29
Freshly Baked Muffin, Served Warm.
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Muffin
|$2.50
|Muffins
|$2.30
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Parkville Coffee
103 Main St, Parkville
|Muffin
|$2.85
Chocolate Cherry