Nachos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve nachos
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Lots-O-Nachos
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City
|Loaded BBQ Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Nachos- VG
|$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese), pico, corn, pickled onions, jalapeño, chimichurri, and cotija cheese. Can also add chorizo, chicken mole, smoked pork, carne asada, or impossible meat.
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Italian Nachos
|$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Fiesta Nachos
|$8.00
Classic ballpark nacho, fresh tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with queso fondito, beef barbacoa, creme fraiche and jalapenos. Served with salsa.
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$16.49
More about Zocalo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Chock-Full Nacho
|$12.00
Tortilla chips piled high w/ your choice of meat, black beans, Hatch chile queso, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served w/ a side of fire-roasted salsa.