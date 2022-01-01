Nachos in Kansas City

Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Lots-O-Nachos image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Loaded BBQ Nachos image

 

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City

1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded BBQ Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request
More about Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos- VG$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese), pico, corn, pickled onions, jalapeño, chimichurri, and cotija cheese. Can also add chorizo, chicken mole, smoked pork, carne asada, or impossible meat.
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Nachos$11.99
Freshly fried won-ton chips covered in Alfredo sauce, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza cheese, pepperoncini's, black olives and diced tomatoes.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum image

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fiesta Nachos$8.00
Classic ballpark nacho, fresh tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with queso fondito, beef barbacoa, creme fraiche and jalapenos. Served with salsa.
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Chicken Nachos$16.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$12.00
More about Zocalo
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chock-Full Nacho$12.00
Tortilla chips piled high w/ your choice of meat, black beans, Hatch chile queso, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served w/ a side of fire-roasted salsa.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Social - Waldo

7425 Broadway Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Daddy$12.00
More about Social - Waldo

