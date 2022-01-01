Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Pancake$2.50
Perfect Pancakes
Our Perfect Landing Pancakes are fluffy and slightly sweet, served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
More about Scott's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Stack of Pancake$7.99
Stack of three
Kid Pancake$4.19
A la Carte Pancake$2.49
More about Eggtc.
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pancakes$12.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$8.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
Buttermilk Short Stack of Pancakes$4.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Pancake$10.00
baked, topped with berries and dusted with powered sugar (V)
Kids Pancake
Pancakes$7.00
served with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips or plain (V)
More about OurHouseKC
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancakes$10.00
Fluffy pancakes, served with maple syrup and whipped butter.
Eat like Elvis- Peanut butter and caramelized banana
More about The Classic Cookie

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Cucumber Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Bread Pudding

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston