Pancakes in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Scott's Kitchen
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|1 Pancake
|$2.50
|Perfect Pancakes
Our Perfect Landing Pancakes are fluffy and slightly sweet, served with butter and maple syrup on the side.
More about Eggtc.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Stack of Pancake
|$7.99
Stack of three
|Kid Pancake
|$4.19
|A la Carte Pancake
|$2.49
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|Strawberry Pancakes
|$12.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$8.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
|Buttermilk Short Stack of Pancakes
|$4.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
More about OurHouseKC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|German Pancake
|$10.00
baked, topped with berries and dusted with powered sugar (V)
|Kids Pancake
|Pancakes
|$7.00
served with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips or plain (V)