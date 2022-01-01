Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve paninis

The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company image

 

The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

101 W. 9th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY PANINI$11.00
Usinger's Roast Turkey Breast, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Greens, House Dressing, Garlic Mayo on Sourdough
More about The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Panini
Focaccia, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, banana pepper, provolone cheese
More about The Classic Cookie
Item pic

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Panini$9.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, salt, pepper, oregano, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, raspberry vinaigrette, toasted on Farm to Market Grains Galore
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Panini$11.00
More about The Combine KC

