Paninis in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve paninis
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company
101 W. 9th St., Kansas City
|TURKEY PANINI
|$11.00
Usinger's Roast Turkey Breast, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Greens, House Dressing, Garlic Mayo on Sourdough
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Italian Panini
Focaccia, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, banana pepper, provolone cheese
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|Veggie Panini
|$9.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, salt, pepper, oregano, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, raspberry vinaigrette, toasted on Farm to Market Grains Galore