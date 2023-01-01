Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Panna cotta in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Panna Cotta
Kansas City restaurants that serve panna cotta
Enzo - 20 East 5th Street
20 East 5th Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Panna Cotta
$8.00
More about Enzo - 20 East 5th Street
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Lemon Panna Cotta
$8.00
With Strawberry Crumb, Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries and Mint Coulis (Contains Dairy and Wheat)
More about Rozzelle Court
Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City
Hot Spicy Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken
Pork Tenderloin
Italian Sandwiches
Tortas
Chicken Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore
Greater Downtown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Waldo
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brookside
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Volker
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Crossroads
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Westport
No reviews yet
More near Kansas City to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(407 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston