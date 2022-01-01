Pasta salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Pasta Salad
|$1.50
More about The Mixx
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Side Pasta Salad
|$3.50
(Veg)
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
SANDWICHES
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1800 Genessee, Kansas City
|Fresh Pasta Salad
|$1.99
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|Tri-Color Pasta Salad
|$2.99
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
6269 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Fresh Pasta Salad
|$1.99