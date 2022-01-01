Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pasta salad

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$1.50
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pasta Salad$3.50
(Veg)
More about The Mixx
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1800 Genessee, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Pasta Salad$1.99
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Guy's Deli at Kelly's image

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tri-Color Pasta Salad$2.99
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad$1.50
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

6269 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Pasta Salad$1.99
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about The Combine KC

