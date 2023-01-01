Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pastries

Mildred's Historic 9th St. District

908 Baltimore Ave. Suite 103, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Assorted Pastries$34.99
A selection of our most popular pastries — Cinnamon rolls, Granola bars and Blueberry Streusel Muffins
More about Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
Mildred's in the Crossroads

1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Assorted Pastries$34.99
A selection of our most popular pastries — Cinnamon rolls, Granola bars and Blueberry Streusel Muffins
More about Mildred's in the Crossroads
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Assorted Pastry Party Tray$40.00
1 dozen assorted party sized pastries made from scratch right here in the OurHouseKC Bakery.
More about OurHouseKC
PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Assorted Pastries$36.50
Please allow 48 hours notice. If not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Complete your Easter Sunday brunch spread with some of your favorite pastries from McLain’s! This assortment includes 3 cinnamon rolls, 3 chocolate croissants, 3 butter rolls, and 3 filled danish.
Danish + Pastries$0.00
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

