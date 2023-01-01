Pastries in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pastries
More about Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
908 Baltimore Ave. Suite 103, Kansas City
|1 Dozen Assorted Pastries
|$34.99
A selection of our most popular pastries — Cinnamon rolls, Granola bars and Blueberry Streusel Muffins
More about Mildred's in the Crossroads
Mildred's in the Crossroads
1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City
|1 Dozen Assorted Pastries
|$34.99
A selection of our most popular pastries — Cinnamon rolls, Granola bars and Blueberry Streusel Muffins
More about OurHouseKC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Assorted Pastry Party Tray
|$40.00
1 dozen assorted party sized pastries made from scratch right here in the OurHouseKC Bakery.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Assorted Pastries
|$36.50
Please allow 48 hours notice. If not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Complete your Easter Sunday brunch spread with some of your favorite pastries from McLain’s! This assortment includes 3 cinnamon rolls, 3 chocolate croissants, 3 butter rolls, and 3 filled danish.
|Danish + Pastries
|$0.00
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts.