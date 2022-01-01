Patty melts in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$11.25
Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.99
cooked to order with caramelized onions and melted Swiss on toasted rye with a side of 1000 island dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$8.00
Classic Beef Double or Beyond Burger Double with House Seasoning, American Cheese & Grilled Onions. Served on an Inverted Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Street Car Grille & Tavern image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kauffman Patty Melt$14.00
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Horseradish Chive Cheddar, Sauteed Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Topped With Garlic Cheese Curds, Served on Marble Rye
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Frisco Patty Melt image

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frisco Patty Melt$11.00
1/2lb smash burger w/ sautéed onion, American cheese, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on Farm to Market sourdough toast.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

