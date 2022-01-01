Patty melts in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve patty melts
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Patty Melt
|$11.25
Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Patty Melt
|$12.99
cooked to order with caramelized onions and melted Swiss on toasted rye with a side of 1000 island dressing.
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Patty Melt
|$8.00
Classic Beef Double or Beyond Burger Double with House Seasoning, American Cheese & Grilled Onions. Served on an Inverted Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Kauffman Patty Melt
|$14.00
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Horseradish Chive Cheddar, Sauteed Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Topped With Garlic Cheese Curds, Served on Marble Rye