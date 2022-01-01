Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pecan pies

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Slice of Pecan Pie$5.99
Slice of Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie$5.99
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie - PREORDER$36.00
Please specify Date and Time of pick-up in the Special Instructions Box below. Thanksgiving pies can be picked up Tues 11/22 or Wed 11/23 between 10am-9pm. Thank you!
More about OurHouseKC
Banner pic

 

Billie's Grocery

3216 Gillham Plaza, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PECAN PIE SHORTBREAD BAR$4.50
More about Billie's Grocery

