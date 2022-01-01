Pecan pies in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pecan pies
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|Homemade Slice of Pecan Pie
|$5.99
|Slice of Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Pecan Pie - PREORDER
|$36.00
Please specify Date and Time of pick-up in the Special Instructions Box below. Thanksgiving pies can be picked up Tues 11/22 or Wed 11/23 between 10am-9pm. Thank you!