Pies in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pies

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$13.95
Black Angus Beef Chuck, Cheesy Potatoes
More about Summit Grill
Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Slice of Key Lime pie
More about Brookside Poultry Company
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Pie$9.00
whipped cream
More about Novel Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Famous Sour Cream Apple Pie$5.99
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Banner pic

 

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHEPHERD’S PIE$16.00
Fresh ground beef simmered with vegetables, mushroom demi-glace, mashed potatoes.
More about O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Slice of Pecan Pie$5.99
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
Banner pic

 

Stroud's

8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$12.95
Chicken and tender Vegetables in a rich and creamy sauce, topped with a light, flak Pastry
More about Stroud's
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cousin Crew Pie$5.00
house made chocolate cream pie topped with whipped cream (V)
Chocolate Cream Pie - PREORDER$32.00
Please specify Date and Time of pick-up in the Special Instructions Box below. Thank you!
Burnt End Stew Pot Pie$14.00
smoked burnt ends, carrots and potatoes in brown gravy
More about OurHouseKC
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Cream Pie$8.95
Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
white wine braised chicken, house pastry
Peanut Butter Pie$8.95
More about Third Street Social KC
Item pic

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Spanish Gardens Chicken Taco Pie$15.99
Our famous taco pizza. Spanish Gardens Hot Taco Sauce, 3-Cheese Blend, chicken, black olives, red onion, tomato, jalapeño, baked and topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream
16" Joe's Meat Pie$23.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, spicy sausage, cheese blend
12" Joe's Meat Pie$15.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, spicy sausage, cheese blend
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$13.95
Black Angus Beef Chuck, Cheesy Potatoes
More about Summit Grill
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nelson Key Lime Pie$7.50
(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining

