Pies in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pies
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Shepherd's Pie
|$13.95
Black Angus Beef Chuck, Cheesy Potatoes
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Slice of Key Lime pie
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Pistachio Pie
|$9.00
whipped cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Famous Sour Cream Apple Pie
|$5.99
O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|SHEPHERD’S PIE
|$16.00
Fresh ground beef simmered with vegetables, mushroom demi-glace, mashed potatoes.
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|Homemade Slice of Pecan Pie
|$5.99
Stroud's
8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$12.95
Chicken and tender Vegetables in a rich and creamy sauce, topped with a light, flak Pastry
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Cousin Crew Pie
|$5.00
house made chocolate cream pie topped with whipped cream (V)
|Chocolate Cream Pie - PREORDER
|$32.00
Please specify Date and Time of pick-up in the Special Instructions Box below. Thank you!
|Burnt End Stew Pot Pie
|$14.00
smoked burnt ends, carrots and potatoes in brown gravy
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$8.95
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.95
white wine braised chicken, house pastry
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.95
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|12" Spanish Gardens Chicken Taco Pie
|$15.99
Our famous taco pizza. Spanish Gardens Hot Taco Sauce, 3-Cheese Blend, chicken, black olives, red onion, tomato, jalapeño, baked and topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream
|16" Joe's Meat Pie
|$23.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, spicy sausage, cheese blend
|12" Joe's Meat Pie
|$15.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, spicy sausage, cheese blend
