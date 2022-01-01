Po boy in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve po boy
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Dill Pickle, Fried Onions, Toasted Hoagie Roll
More about Southern Kitchen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Kitchen
13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City
|Andouille Po-boy
|$13.00
10 inch link made using pork, garlic, pepper, onions, and seasonings on French Bread
|Roast Beef Po-boy
|$14.50
Classic New Orleans favorite- Slow cooked Roast Beef with light Gravy on French Bread
|Fried Chicken Tenders Po-Boy
|$13.25
Choice of Grilled or Fried