Popcorn chicken in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Popcorn Chicken
Kansas City restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
Canary KC
3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Popcorn Chicken
$14.00
crispy brussels sprouts, honey garlic sauce, sesame, chive
Gluten Free
More about Canary KC
Chewology {Gyoza Bar}
900 Wesport Rd, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Popcorn Chicken
$9.00
boneless chicken. thigh. basil. soy
More about Chewology {Gyoza Bar}
