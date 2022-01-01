Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Item pic

 

Canary KC

3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Chicken$14.00
crispy brussels sprouts, honey garlic sauce, sesame, chive
Gluten Free
More about Canary KC
Chewology {Gyoza Bar} image

 

Chewology {Gyoza Bar}

900 Wesport Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$9.00
boneless chicken. thigh. basil. soy
More about Chewology {Gyoza Bar}

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Tacos

Club Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Paninis

Mango Smoothies

Bread Pudding

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston