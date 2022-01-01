Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve pork belly

Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Ramen

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$3.95
Pork Belly Bao$3.75
hoisin mayo, scallions, quick pickle
More about Boru Ramen
Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY COLLARD GREENS, QUART$24.00
SD PORK BELLY COLLARDS$8.00
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
Main pic

 

Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell

1100 Main, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Pork Belly$5.00
More about Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
Item pic

 

Q39 - Midtown

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly App$13.00
Grilled pork belly, bacon onion marmalade, apple slaw
More about Q39 - Midtown
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social - Kansas City

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$13.95
house smoked, dry rubbed, charred bbq, cornbread
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$12.95
house smoked, dry rubbed, charred bbq, cornbread
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Chimi$15.00
More about Zocalo

