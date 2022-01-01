Pork belly in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pork belly
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Ramen
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Pork Belly
|$3.95
|Pork Belly Bao
|$3.75
hoisin mayo, scallions, quick pickle
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|PORK BELLY COLLARD GREENS, QUART
|$24.00
|SD PORK BELLY COLLARDS
|$8.00
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
1100 Main, Kansas City
|Side of Pork Belly
|$5.00
Q39 - Midtown
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Pork Belly App
|$13.00
Grilled pork belly, bacon onion marmalade, apple slaw
Third Street Social - Kansas City
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$13.95
house smoked, dry rubbed, charred bbq, cornbread
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$12.95
house smoked, dry rubbed, charred bbq, cornbread