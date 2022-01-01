Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pork chops

Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Center Cut Duroc Pork Chop$38.00
spicy pork belly, rice spaetzle, bok choy, crispy shallots
More about Novel Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$29.00
Grilled pork chop served with Italian au gratin potatoes, broccolini and a grilled lemon.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Breakfast with a Pork Chop$10.99
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
More about Eggtc.
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop$11.99
2 Eggs Served with Toast or Biscuit, Fried Potatoes or Grits
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

