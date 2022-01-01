Pork chops in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pork chops
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Center Cut Duroc Pork Chop
|$38.00
spicy pork belly, rice spaetzle, bok choy, crispy shallots
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Pork Chop
|$29.00
Grilled pork chop served with Italian au gratin potatoes, broccolini and a grilled lemon.
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Classic Breakfast with a Pork Chop
|$10.99
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.