Pork tenderloin in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$12.39
Pork Tenderloin Served on a Bun with fries
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$12.99
2 Eggs Served with Toast or Biscuit, Fried Potatoes or Grits
The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

Pork Tenderloin$9.75
Hand battered & fried pork-loin on a brioche bun w/ a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & your choice of mayo, horsradish or Bar Sauce.
