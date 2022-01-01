Pork tenderloin in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$12.39
Pork Tenderloin Served on a Bun with fries
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$12.99
2 Eggs Served with Toast or Biscuit, Fried Potatoes or Grits
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Pork Tenderloin
|$13.00