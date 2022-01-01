Pretzels in Kansas City

Pretzel Bites image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Chicken Sando$12.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, charred onion, tomato, spinach and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel bread.
More about The Mixx
Pretzel Bites image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill

