Pudding in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pudding

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$6.99
Bread pudding covered in a creme anglaise, and topped with toasted white chocolate chips.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Kitchen

13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.25
A vanilla custard pudding with cinnamon and raisins, poured over french bread
More about Southern Kitchen
Wally's Bakery LLC

3855 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.25
our signature bread pudding using scraps of our kronuts and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Tied for first place at the American Royal
More about Wally's Bakery LLC
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Grinders

417 E 18th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.25
More about Grinders

