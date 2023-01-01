Pulled pork sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Sack Lunch
|$15.50
***Please give 24 hours notice***
Sack lunch comes with a Pulled Pork Sandwich, a side of your choice, a cookie, a side of BBQ Sauce, a fork, & napkins.
|Pilot's Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.50
Our Pilot's Pulled Pork is slow smoked, lightly sauced, piled high on a toasted hoagie, topped with jalapeño apple slaw, and served with a side of dill pickles.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Our slow smoked Pulled Pork is lightly sauced, piled high on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and served with a side of dill pickles.
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Pulled Pork Sandwich + Chips Boxed Lunch
|$13.00
|Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun
|Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
house smoked pulled pork tossed in au jus and topped with a tangy bbq slaw. Served on a toasted bun
DoubleTap KC
310 Oak Street, Kansas City
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
BBQ pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, Jalapenos slaw, onion strings and bacon onion jam. Served with a side of kettle chips or fries.