Pulled pork sandwiches in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Sack Lunch$15.50
***Please give 24 hours notice***
Sack lunch comes with a Pulled Pork Sandwich, a side of your choice, a cookie, a side of BBQ Sauce, a fork, & napkins.
Pilot's Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Our Pilot's Pulled Pork is slow smoked, lightly sauced, piled high on a toasted hoagie, topped with jalapeño apple slaw, and served with a side of dill pickles.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Our slow smoked Pulled Pork is lightly sauced, piled high on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and served with a side of dill pickles.
More about Scott's Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich + Chips Boxed Lunch$13.00
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
house smoked pulled pork tossed in au jus and topped with a tangy bbq slaw. Served on a toasted bun
More about OurHouseKC
DoubleTap KC

310 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
BBQ pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, Jalapenos slaw, onion strings and bacon onion jam. Served with a side of kettle chips or fries.
More about DoubleTap KC
Wolfepack BBQ

910 East 5th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Side$11.00
More about Wolfepack BBQ

