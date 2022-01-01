Pumpkin pies in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Pumpkin Pie
|$2.00
A slice of cheesecake, topped with a strawberry sauce, chocolate drizzle and served with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$0.00
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$5.49
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|pumpkin pie
|$6.00
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Pumpkin Pie - PREORDER
|$34.00
Please specify Date and Time of pick-up in the Special Instructions Box below. Thanksgiving pies can be picked up Tues 11/22 or Wed 11/23 between 10am-9pm. Thank you!