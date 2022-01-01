Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$2.00
A slice of cheesecake, topped with a strawberry sauce, chocolate drizzle and served with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips.
Pumpkin Pie$0.00
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.49
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
pumpkin pie$6.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie - PREORDER$34.00
Please specify Date and Time of pick-up in the Special Instructions Box below. Thanksgiving pies can be picked up Tues 11/22 or Wed 11/23 between 10am-9pm. Thank you!
More about OurHouseKC
Parkville Coffee image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Latte$0.00
Espresso and steamed milk with a spiced pumpkin sauce
Pumpkin Pie Chai$0.00
Our made-in-house chai tea with steamed milk and a spiced pumpkin sauce
More about Parkville Coffee

