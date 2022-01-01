Quiche in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve quiche
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Quiche
|$9.99
Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|KC 9" Quiche
|$32.00
Bacon, tomato, cheddar, and caramelized onions baked Quiche
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Bacon & Sausage Quiche
|$9.50
Eggs, bacon, sausage, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
|Whole Quiche
|$38.00
Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Don’t stress on Christmas morning! Have a quiche from McLain’s to pop in the oven, while you open up presents.
|Veggie Quiche
|$9.50
Eggs, zucchini, squash, onion, peppers, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Room 39 - 1719 W 39th St
1719 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Quiche
|$10.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Parkville Coffee
103 Main St, Parkville
|Spinach and Feta Quiche by the Slice
Served with a side of greens.
|Bacon and Sausage Quiche by the Slice
Served with a side of greens.
|Seasonal Quiche by the Slice
Holiday Quiche (turkey, stuffing, swiss cheese). Served with a side of greens and cranberry sauce.