Quiche in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche$9.99
Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
More about eggtc. South Plaza
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KC 9" Quiche$32.00
Bacon, tomato, cheddar, and caramelized onions baked Quiche
More about OurHouseKC
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon & Sausage Quiche$9.50
Eggs, bacon, sausage, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
Whole Quiche$38.00
Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Don’t stress on Christmas morning! Have a quiche from McLain’s to pop in the oven, while you open up presents.
Veggie Quiche$9.50
Eggs, zucchini, squash, onion, peppers, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
Room 39 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Room 39 - 1719 W 39th St

1719 W 39th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$10.00
More about Room 39 - 1719 W 39th St
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach and Feta Quiche by the Slice
Served with a side of greens.
Bacon and Sausage Quiche by the Slice
Served with a side of greens.
Seasonal Quiche by the Slice
Holiday Quiche (turkey, stuffing, swiss cheese). Served with a side of greens and cranberry sauce.
More about Parkville Coffee
Banner pic

 

Billie's Grocery

3216 Gillham Plaza, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
QUICHE OF THE DAY$9.00
gluten free seasonal vegetable quiche, organic wild greens salad, sweet sesame vinaigrette
More about Billie's Grocery

