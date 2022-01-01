Rangoon in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve rangoon
Old Wok Restaurant - 200 NE Barry Road
200 NE Barry Road, Kansas City
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$5.95
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Ramen
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Crispy Crab Rangoons
|$10.95
blue crab, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce
NOODLES
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY
|Single Crab Rangoon
|$1.25
|Banana Chocolate Rangoons
|$6.50
|VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)
|$8.00
Not Dairy Free. Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Thai-Phoon Rangoon
|$8.00
Six crab & cream cheese filled won-tons w/ Thai sweet chili sauce.